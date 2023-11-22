The Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has debunked reports circulating that it has asked applicants to pay an amount of GH¢2,550 using a link to secure admission for the 2023/2024 academic year.

KNUST has clarified that it has not even begun processing admissions, as the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has not yet released the WASSCE results.

The University is thus urging members of the public to disregard such messages and to visit the university’s website for official information on admissions.

Some applicants have reported receiving SMS messages demanding that they pay the said amount using a particular link.

However, KNUST emphasized that the university does not use SMS messages to communicate with applicants regarding admissions.

KNUST reiterated that the only official source of information regarding admissions is the university’s website and its official social media handles.

The university also warned applicants against falling prey to scammers who may attempt to collect money or personal information under the guise of admissions processing.