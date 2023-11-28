The National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched a new flagship programme, Entrepreneurship Jobs for All (Ejobs4All), for Ghanaian youth in the mining regions.

Launching the module on Tuesday, 28th November 2023, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, in his address, described the project as part of the government’s initiative to provide decent jobs for the youth who either reside in or hail from the mining regions of the country.

He said the launch of the new module is a transformative initiative made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), Queens University, Leadogo Incorporated Canada, and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Initiative (CEDI Ghana).

Mr. Jinapor outlined efforts and far-reaching measures made by the government since 2017, such as the declaration of water bodies as Red Zones, the ban on reconnaissance, prospecting, and/or exploration in Forest Reserves, the procurement of speed boats to patrol rivers, and the launch of Operation Halt II to reduce the impact of illegalities on our water bodies, Forest Reserves, lands, farms, and the environment.

The Minister opined that through the Minerals Development Fund and other alternative livelihood programmes being implemented by the Minerals Commission, the government will continue to support the development of mining communities with revenue accruing from mining.

“We are also engaging with mining companies to ensure that they contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities.”

Ejobs4All, the Minister said, is not just a slogan but a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a commendable approach to addressing one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges, unemployment.

The Minister maintained that the second module is an initiative to empower the Ghanaian youth, foster innovation, and unleash the potential that lies within mining communities.

The Coordinator of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme for Illegal Miners (NAELP), Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, explained the module as an intersection of innovation, empowerment, and sustainable development.

She further stated that Ejobs4All stands as a testament to adaptability and commitment to addressing contemporary challenges, particularly the pressing issues of illegal mining and unemployment, in an era where the global landscape is shaped by dynamic changes.

She described the project as a leverage, not only the traditional strength of the mining sector but also integrating cutting-edge practices that align with global trends, while ensuring that the youth are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The NAELP Coordinator used the platform to commend highly the various agencies, partners, and visionaries who made the initiative possible.

She said their efforts amplify the resonance of their shared commitment.

Mr. Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah, the Founder and CEO of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Initiative (CEDI) Ghana, emphasized that the initiative does not solely address the adverse effects of illegal mining; instead, its primary focus is to establish avenues for sustainable livelihoods, fostering innovation, and empowering individuals to build businesses that positively contribute to their communities and the country’s economy.

He indicated that the expected outcomes of the project are nothing short of transformational, stressing that the vision includes the growth of businesses in mining regions, leading to job creation for those involved in illegal mining.

There were goodwill messages in support of the innovative and impactful programme from other partners, including Mr. Matt Hawksley, Founder and CEO of Leaders In Doing Good (Leadogo) Inc. Canada, and Prof. Greg Bavington, Executive Director of Queens University.

The Entrepreneurship Jobs for All Programme is an initiative designed to directly address one of NAELP’s core mandates, which promotes sustainable and resilient businesses within mining communities, creating an environment that absorbs the talents and ambitions of unemployed youth, actively contributing to the development of their respective regions.