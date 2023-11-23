A member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Denis Miracles Aboagye, has played down the 24-hour economy proposed by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, saying it’s not a new idea.

Mr. Aboagye emphasized that several sectors of the economy are currently operating 24 hours; hence, Mahama’s proposal is not novel.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Aboagye called on former President John Mahama to provide clarity on the policy.

He said, “There are specific locations in the cities that run 24 hours, and the point we are making is that that is already playing out here in Ghana. So maybe what the former president should do for us is clarify and help us understand exactly what he means by coming up with an idea that is going to run for 24 hours. Perhaps when he does that, it will bring clarity, but there is nothing wrong with us asking questions about a proposal by a flagbearer, which we believe is not a new idea at all.”

Assessing the feasibility of the policy, Mr. Aboagye indicated that without legitimizing the policy, Ghanaians cannot be compelled to adhere to it.

“Because if you are not going to make it legislative, and it is not mandatory, how are you going to compel me, the pharmacy owner at Ashalebotwe, who is closing at 9 pm, at all costs because you have a policy that says we run a 24-hour economy? I should go and open it. I will only open when I have a demand for it,” he questioned.

In a counter-argument, a member of Mahama’s campaign team, Beatrice Annan, explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy is not what the NPP understands. She argued that Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy is a response to Ghana’s unemployment situation.

In her words, she said, “We are talking about an economy that has the potential to run a three-shift system to increase employment from its current state to possibly doubling employment. We are looking at the manufacturing sector.”

Additionally, “the 24-hour economy as envisioned by President Mahama is not an economy where you send MOMO or go to the chop bar at night, as Dr. Bawumia is saying. It is an economy where we envisage that startups will be able to start businesses and generate ideas.

The 24-hour economy, as pledged by Mr. Mahama, is a policy that would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

The policy, however, has sparked controversies, especially between members of the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.