Mepe Mankralo Togbe Korsi Nego has urged the Volta River Authority (VRA) to take steps to prevent excess water from causing further harm to his people in the future.

Togbe Korsi Nego made the plea during a visit by the Gaming Commission, which donated assorted items to the central relief pool.

He also called on the government to establish a committee to investigate and sanction VRA officials responsible for the displacement of over 12,000 residents in the North Tongu district and other communities due to the recent flooding.

The Mankralo expressed disappointment in the VRA for not initiating spillage early enough and debunked reports of residents being engaged to evacuate ahead of the spillage.

He said that while the VRA did conduct sensitization efforts on flood management, there was no clear plan or warning to evacuate. He also urged the government to ensure proper compensation for all victims.

Gaming Commission’s Support

The Gaming Commission’s team, led by Director of Finance and Administration Sena Dake, expressed empathy and donated essential items such as rice and clothing to address the immediate needs of the victims.

Dake emphasized the focus on sustaining livelihoods and restoring affected victims to normalcy.

The Director of Finance and Administration in her brief statement stated “We understand businesses are affected, but our current focus is on sustaining livelihoods and restoring normalcy for the victims.”

The items donated were worth GHc40, 000 she added.

DCE’s Appeal

North Tongu DCE Osborn Kwadzo Fenu received the items on behalf of the victims and called on other corporate organizations to provide more help, stating that they were running out of stock.

Floods Update

The floodwaters have significantly receded, leaving visible marks on walls in Mepe, the epicentre of the flooding. Although water has dried in most places, some affected buildings remain inhabitable.

Affected victims are being sheltered in safe havens, and benevolent individuals continue to visit with support. However, the temporal clinic at St. Kizito SHS was locked when Citi News visited.