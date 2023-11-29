The leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) is set to meet with the National Labour Commission (NLC) today ahead of its members’ planned indefinite strike.

The association says the action has been necessitated by the failure to resolve all grievances put forward by the workers.

MOWAG wants the government to implement the agreed conditions of service arrived at in 2020.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Tuesday, the General Secretary of MOWAG, Richard Kofi Jordan, said the government has not shown enough commitment to address their concerns yet.

“We have a meeting with the NLC at 11 am at the NLC’s office. We are trying to respect the law by going to the commission in the morning because we want to see what the Ministry or, for that matter, the government is bringing on board finally to the table. Then we are able to decide whether we should put Ghanaians through this mess or not. We don’t go into these things in bad faith, or we cannot take an entrenched position. If whatever they present is worthy of taking home, why not?”

“We are not interested in putting Ghanaians through hell. The only reason we are doing this is that we are fed up with the commitments of ‘we will do that,’ and it is not happening,” he stated.