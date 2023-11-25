Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has announced plans to implement price adjustments across all its products and services, effective November 28, 2023.

This move will result in a minimum increase of 15% across MTN Ghana’s entire range of offerings.

In a circular issued to customers on November 24, 2023, MTN attributed the upward adjustment to rising operational costs.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, the prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs. Continue enjoying our special offers on our network. Visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you.”