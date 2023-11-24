The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, has disclosed that necessary arrangements have been made for Ghana to migrate onto the 5G network soon.

According to him, the spectrum required for 5G is currently available, and he has stated that an official announcement regarding the transition to 5G will be made in 2024.

He made this statement at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during the 12th R. P. Baffour Memorial lectures.

“Plans are well underway to implement 5G. We’ve ensured that the spectrum required for 5G is available. There are a few policy decisions that need to be made regarding how the spectrum will be made accessible. It is very complicated because of the market dynamics; we don’t want to proceed, and only one entity will have the capability of acquiring 5G. So, that discussion is ongoing. I definitely know that by the year 2024, the official announcement will be made.”

He is thus calling on various institutions to enhance local internet services to ensure the effectiveness of the 5G system once it is implemented.

In collaboration with the National Media Commission, Mr. Joe Anokye also reiterated the NCA’s commitment to help clamp down on television operators who broadcast “undesirable content.” He is calling on the public to promptly report television stations that broadcast “undesirable content.”

“Recently, the National Media Commission collaborated with NCA to establish a system that allows citizens to report undesirable content. A number was provided, 800419666; in fact, you can place a call now. The NCA has built a state-of-the-art broadcast monitoring centre. The purpose of this is to ensure that entities we grant licenses to are in compliance with the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). However, the centre has the ability to record content.”

“The collaboration with the media commission is such that, if you call and report, the person taking the call will note down the name of the TV station. We have the capability to monitor the continuous recording of 150 TV stations. The service can also see all satellites that oversee Ghana’s territorial airspace. So, there are no TV station recordings that we can’t access.”

“When you call, they will quickly go to the program, record it, and at the end of the week, send the report to the National Media Commission, which will take appropriate action. I’m glad to say that the broadcast system set up by the NCA is the first in the sub-region. As we speak, regulators from the sub-region visit every other month to see the work of the National Media Commission and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization.”

Mr. Joe Anokye, the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and an alumnus of KNUST, spoke at the 12th R. P. Baffour memorial lectures, where he highlighted the contributions of products from the University in various areas. The lecture was under the theme “KNUST After 70: A New Age for a Renewed Focus in an era of disruptive technologies.”

He also applauded the university for its role in technological advancement.