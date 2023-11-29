Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has justified increasing the prices of its offerings by 15% for prepaid and postpaid customers.

The price increase, which took effect on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, affected voice, SMS, and data services, as well as Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the sharp rise in the price of services offered by MTN.

However, the Significant Market Power (SMP) firm explained that the increase was necessary to sustain its business operations.

“The review has become necessary due to increased operational costs. The review will allow MTN Ghana to continue to make the investments required to sustain its business going forward,” MTN said in a statement.

Explaining the reason for the increase, the Chief Commercial Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, indicated that it was due to market pressures: “We are very mindful of the challenging economic conditions and the increasing cost of inputs for our business. The price review is necessary to enable us to continue to sustain the business and make the needed investments in the network and new innovations to enhance customer experience.”

Read below the statement by MTN

MTN

MEDIA RELEASE

MTN IMPLEMENTS PRICE INCREASE

Accra, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has implemented an upward review of its voice and data prices by 15% for most of its products and services for both pre-paid and post-paid customers. The new pricing takes effect today, 28th November 2023. The price review impacts Voice, SMS, and Data as well as Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers.

MTN Ghana would like to assure its cherished customers that it would continue to focus on delivering reliable. innovative, and improved customer experience. Our customers remain our key priority and we will continue to innovate and give the best value and experience to them.

To this end, MTN Ghana’s promotions, offers and loyalty schemes including the existing 50% bonus for 4G customers. on myMTN App and Momo App will remain.

MTN Ghana remains committed to pursuing its Ambition 2025 strategy which is anchored on five pillars Fintech Solutions, Digital Services / Ayoba, Enterprise, Network As A Service, and an API Marketplace to deliver a bold new digital world to customers.

More information can be accessed on MTN’s website, www.mtn.com.gh, or our social media platforms.