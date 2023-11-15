Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has stated that no acts of vandalism were witnessed under his 12-year leadership of the party in the country’s capital.

This follows the violence that occurred at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants for the Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary of the party.

Citi News’ Akosua Otchere was attacked amidst the violence, leading to the twisting of her hand.

Mr. Coker told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday that he was shocked by the incident.

He further underscored that occurrences of such had put the region in a bad state.

“As a regional chairman for 12 years, nothing of that sort ever happened in the region. Never, so I was taken aback, I was shocked that the region had degenerated into such a state that people would come and vandalize party property. It is not the style in Greater Accra,” Mr. Coker said.

He added, “So currently, the health of the region is not in a good state.”