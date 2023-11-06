Favourite Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has had his leg amputated after seven surgeries.

Recall that Mr. Ibu has been ill for some time, and his family sought financial support to prevent one of his legs from being amputated.

But in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday, November 6, the family confirmed that the legendary comic actor underwent seven successful surgeries, and one of his legs had to be amputated to save his life.

Below is the full statement

Good afternoon, Nigerians..

We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy his is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!

For future donations and support please send to

1685687982

John I okafor

Access bank

Thank you