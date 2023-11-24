Music legend Okyeame Kwame is set to ignite the stage at this year’s “Citiuation All-White Outdoor Party, an electrifying end-of-year celebration taking place on December 24 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The 2010 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artist of the Year, joins an esteemed lineup of performers, including Akwaboah, Keche, Perez Musik, and M.anifest for an evening of unforgettable music and revelry.

In an interview on Citi FM’s “Brunch in the Citi,” Okyeame Kwame promised to deliver a performance with his hit songs including ‘Faithful’, ”Woso” and Made In Ghana that would keep the dance floor moving all night long.

“I’m going to bring all the hits, from the old-school classics to the latest jams…I’m ready to give Citiuation patrons a night they’ll never forget.”

With Okyeame Kwame’s infectious energy and a stellar supporting cast, The Citiuation All-White Outdoor Party is poised to be the most memorable end-of-year bash in Accra.

There will also be amazing live band performances from Nkyinkyim, who will play nostalgic tunes, filling the air with music that will have everyone tapping their feet and dancing the night away.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle will be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for patrons to dance to on the dance floor. Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are 4 packages on offer, Platinum (accommodates 8 people), Diamond (accommodates 8 people), Gold (accommodates 6 people) and Silver (accommodates 6 people).

For table reservations and further information, kindly call 0205973973 or 0558973973. The Citiuation All-White Party is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.