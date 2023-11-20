Two suspects, who were seen in a viral video brandishing weapons and threatening to harm victims resisting them during their robbery operations, have been arrested by the police.

The two suspects were arrested by the police on November 19, 2023.

The individuals, Kwame Sarpong and Ibrahim Mohammed, were captured in a viral video wielding machetes and knives, threatening harm to anyone resisting them during their operation.

The two suspects, who identify themselves as ‘Aputuogya gangsters,’ were arrested at their hideout in Aputuogya, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

They are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.