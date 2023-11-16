Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah, has secured 14 mechanised boreholes for his constituents.

Addressing the beneficiary communities, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the CEOs of Ghana National Gas Company Limited and Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Dr. Asante and Dr. Ismael) for their support in obtaining these boreholes for his people, bringing a smile to their faces as they have been yearning for such an initiative.

“I come from the poorest community in this District (Kpajai-Lonto area). You people, I am telling you that you are living in heaven. Over there, the roads are terrible, no water, no electricity, no proper health care,” he lamented.

The beneficiary communities are:

KPADJAI

LONTO

LOLOTO

JIRANDOGO

JAMBOAI

KABESO

GULBI QUARTERS

KAKPENI

KACHINKE

KABONWULE

MBOWURA

NKANCHINA COLLEGE OF COMMUNITY NURSING.

He officially introduced the Engineer who will drill all the boreholes, Mr. Mumin, the Managing Director of the company to execute the projects (PRIMUS MERCHANDISE), based in Tamale.

Mr. Richard Nyamah has duly introduced the company to all the beneficiary communities, including Chiefs, Elders, NPP Electoral Coordinators, and Polling Station Executives, and made them exchange contacts, hoping to return for the commencement of work.

“Because I don’t want to be like some people who come to promise you a lot but, in the end, they don’t fulfil their promise, and that is why I came here to introduce to you the engineer and also the company to execute the project,” he said.

In his address at the Nkanchina College of Community Health Nursing, Mr. Richard Nyamah advised the trainee nurses to stick to their books and do their practicals well since their profession is the representation of God on this Earth. He also suggested that they should consider working in the villages rather than running to the cities.

Regarding the recent issues at the college for the removal of the Principal, Mr. Richard Nyamah admonished the students to allow the intervention of the DCE in the current impasse to find a a lasting solution to the issues therein that culminated in the unrest.

He also took the opportunity to meet with the leadership of TESCON in the college and encouraged them to work hard to win more converts to be able to break the 8 with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is now the leader and flagbearer of the NPP.

The SRC president of the college, Mr. Chatim Masun, on behalf of the student body, expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Richard Nyamah and the organizations that gave him the support, which he brought to them. He said, “God bless you all.”

And that it is his prayer that on the day of elections, the delegates would appreciate him with a massive vote for what he has started to do.

Apart from these current mechanised boreholes, Mr. Nyamah has successfully secured 10 slots for youth in garmet and apparel module for Kpandai District.

The beneficiaries will receive at least Ghc500.00 monthly stipends for one year.

They will get NVTI certification after completion.

They shall be given SEWING machines each after passing out.

Under the module, the 10 Trainees will be trained by Madam Bee of SISTER BEE SEWING CENTRE who has since received a cheque value of Ghc18,570.00.

Similarly, Richard Nyamah secured 6 slots of Youth in the Prison Assistant program who are currently working in Salaga and Tamale respectively.

Richard Nyamah has successfully gone through vetting and is second on the ballot for the 4th December primaries.