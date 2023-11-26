RoadMaster, a road traffic and safety not-for-profit organization, has partnered with the Motor Traffic and Transportation Division of the police in Tema.

As part of strategies to drive home road safety lessons, they organized a free kenkey party attended by about 200 motorists.

Motor Riders Union, GPRTU, and ride-hailing app drivers were among the key stakeholders participating in the event held at Chemu Park in Tema.

Participants had the opportunity to engage with police officials, discussing the dos and don’ts on the road. This initiative aims to reduce road crashes within the Tema metropolis before, during, and after the Christmas festivities.

Inspector, Richard Timinka, an officer with the MTTD in the Tema region and the founder of Road Master Ghana, in an interview with Citi News, said, “We want to embark on aggressive stakeholders’ engagement during this festive season. We will visit beaches, drinking spots, and lorry stations to speak to motorists on road safety, emphasizing the importance of not drinking and driving.”

He further mentioned, “For the past few months, we’ve not recorded any accidents at our intersections, especially at traffic lights. This improvement is a result of our frequent engagement with motor riders to ensure they obey road safety rules.”

The kenkey party served as an initiative to help people understand the role of police officers.

It aimed to demonstrate that they can rely on the police to professionally handle every situation, fostering relationship and cooperation.

The event was sponsored by Guinness Ghana, Engen Ghana, GCB Bank, Bank of Africa, X Natural Mineral Water and Coca Cola and partnered by Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Road Safety Authority Zondatec.