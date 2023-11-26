Sir Sam Esson Jonah, a distinguished mining industry icon, has been honoured with a Doctor of Science Degree by the University of Mines and Technology, UMaT, for his pioneering, unmatched, and outstanding contribution to the mining Industry.

Sir Sam Jonah, who for a very long time was the Manager of then Ashanti Gold Fields, received the Honorary Doctorate conferment at the 15th UMaT Congregation ceremony at Tarkwa in the Western Region, where 767 graduated.

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, while commending Sir Sam Jonah’s contribution to the mining industry in a citation, said his outstanding and inspiring leadership at the peak of the industry is worthy of acknowledgment.

“Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, KBE, OSG, a distinguished Statesman, is a global mining icon with vast experience in leadership, management, marketing, and innovation. Recognized for his unmatched and outstanding contribution to the mining industry of Ghana and the world at large. He is a businessman, Executive Chair of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg. This fund owns 14 mineral resource assets across 10 countries in Africa,” he justified.

Sir Sam Jonah, before accepting the honorary award, expressed profound appreciation to the management of UMaT for finding him worthy of the Doctorate Honors. He said it would be cherished among all the honors he has received in the past due to the status of UMaT in the mining industry.

“When I do have the Honorary Doctorate conferred on me, it would be the fifth such award I have received from esteemed universities around the world. Let me confess, though, that your award would hold a very special place in my heart, in large part due to the long-standing association I have had with this great institution.”

“My journey with this University, dating back to the days of Tarkwa School of Mines, has been anything short of inspiring. I have witnessed its evolution from a diploma-awarding institution to the world-class establishment it is today.”

He expressed his appreciation to the first Ghanaian Principal of the School, Mr. M.T. Coffie, for his contributions to the university.

“I take the opportunity to compliment the pioneering work of the First Ghanaian Principal of the School, Mr. M.T Coffie. Undoubtedly, he laid the solid foundation for this institution’s tremendous success. His vision and dedication have yielded fruits in the form of countless graduates who now hold very senior management positions in the mining industry, not only in Ghana but also on the global stage.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with some of your alumni. And I can attest without the least equivocation to the professionalism and excellence they exhibit in their roles. And today, when I do receive the award, and if you don’t change your mind, I will count myself lucky as a proud alumnus of this school,” he said.

The Honorary Doctor of Science recipient from 1996 to the early 2000s managed Ashanti Gold Fields, Ghana’s most influential gold mines at the time.

He challenged the 2023 graduating batch of 767 to stand up to the challenges posed by climate change and galamsey to the mining industry.

Also speaking on the graduating class of 767 and their performance, the Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, said 18% obtained First Class Honors.

“For this graduation program, eighty (80) graduands are receiving postgraduate degrees. Out of these, thirteen (13) are being awarded Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Five hundred and eighty-two (582) are to be awarded Bachelor of Science degrees in their respective engineering programs. A total of one hundred and five (105) students representing 18% of the graduating class obtained First Class Honors,” he said.

Out of the 767-graduating class of 2023, a total of 80 graduands were awarded PhDs, Master of Science degrees, and Postgraduate degrees, while 582 received Bachelor of Science Degrees, seven Diplomas, and 98 were also awarded certificates.

Special awards were presented to deserving students, including the Vice Chancellor’s Overall Best Graduating Student sponsored by the UMaT Alumni Award, which was received by Abdul-Rahman Ishaak, who won obtained a CWA of 88.79, from the Department of Mining Engineering. He was given a certificate, a cash prize of GH¢2,000.00, and a Laptop.

The Victoria Frempong Memorial Award of GH¢2,000 for the best graduating female student was won by Maame Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor of the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering with CWA of 88.01.