The government of Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew following a security breach at one of its barracks.

In a statement dated November 26 and signed by Chernkru Bah, Minister of Information and Civic Education of Sierra Leone, he explained that some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks in the early hours of Sunday.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country,” Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Civic Education said in its statement.

Citizens of Sierra Leone have strongly been advised to stay indoors, assuring that the government and state security forces are in control of the situation.

GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CIVIC EDUCATION

26th November, 2023.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Security Update and Nationwide Curfew Announcement

In the early hours of Sunday November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed.

The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control.

To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.

Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation.

Signed

Chernkru. Bah Minister of Information and Civic Education The Republic of Sierra Leone