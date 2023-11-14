Splenda Ghana, an importer of Splenda Zero Calories and Splenda Stevia Sweeteners has donated its products (Splenda Sweeteners) worth thousands of Ghana cedis to eleven (11) diabetic health facilities in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.
The facilities include the Mamprobi Hospital, Lapaz Community Hospital, Kaneshie Polyclinic,Achimota Hospital, Maamobi General Hospital, Madina Polyclinic, Tema Community 22 Clinic, La Polyclinic, and Ashaiman Polyclinic in the Greater Accra region, the Eastern Regional Hospital, and Matthew 25 Clinic in the Eastern region. The initiative aligns with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of promoting healthy living. Also, it is to commemorate the 2023 World Diabetes Day WDD).
Further, the organization presented glucometers to selected health facilities. Also, in partnership with Elwak Keep Fit Club they organized a health walk and free health screening exercise for the public. Again, Splenda Ghana partnered with the Mamprobi Hospital to organize a health talk on healthy living for patients and other clients as part of activities to mark this year’s WDD.
The WDD is marked on 14th November every year since its institution in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). According to WHO, WDD was established in response to growing concerns about the worldwide escalating health threat posed by diabetes. WDD became an official United Nations Day in 2006. It is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries.
glucose (or blood sugar), which leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Further analysis by the organization states that 24 million adults are living with diabetes in Africa, and the number is expected to rise by 129% to 55 million by 2045.The Managing Director of Brighter Purpose Group Limited and the Team Lead for Splenda Ghana, Mrs. Maabena Webb, who presented the products explained that “Splenda is a global brand of sugar substitutes in the management of diabetes.
Splenda Ghana supports medical advice to diabetics and non-diabetics on the consumption of regular sugar which is high in calories and raises blood glucose levels. We are donating one of our products, the natural Splenda Stevia Sweetener to enable diabetics to enjoy their beverages and still continue to live healthy lives”.
She reiterated that a study by WHO indicates that the African region has the highest numbers in
statistics with regard to undiagnosed cases of diabetes. “Knowing this, we at Splenda Ghana have tasked ourselves to join the IDF to educate the world, especially Ghanaians and Africans about the risks of diabetes, and also support those who have already been diagnosed to manage the condition”.During her interaction with some of the diabetics at the visited health centers, Mrs. Webb who is also a member of the Blue Circle Voices Network, an IDF diabetes advocacy group shared her experience with gestational diabetes and advised Ghanaians to live healthy lifestyles by eating healthy, engaging in regular physical activities, maintain a normal body weight and avoid smoking.
(BPG) Limited (a renowned business investment and consulting company).It serves as a channel for BPG to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Ghana and Africa.