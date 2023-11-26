Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and President of IMANI Africa, has advised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, not to waste his energies on exchanging banter with his political opponents.

He believes the 2024 elections are crucial, underscoring the need for Dr. Bawumia to focus on his campaign messages rather than deviate from his dream of being the first gentleman of the land.

He described attempts by Dr. Bawumia to dismiss the 24-hour economy idea proposed by Mahama as unnecessary.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, proposed that the next NDC government would run a 24-hour economy. However, Dr. Bawumia, who believes some aspects of the economy are currently run under this idea, said the latter doesn’t understand his concept.

During an interview on news analysis The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr. Cudjoe observed that Dr. Bawumia espoused a similar idea of transforming the economy, but the little conversation came out of his blue-economy idea.

“Messaging is key in an election year; the 24-hour economy has taken centre stage in our discussions. Not that it has not been there before; the blue economy has been there. The green economy, which we have bastardized and destroyed, is also there. Dr. Bawumia spoke about the blue economy; why is nobody discussing it? Is it because nobody knew what the blue economy is? That’s optimizing resources.”

He emphasized, “Bawumia probably missed an opportunity to be discussing the optimization of some of these blue economy issues. Rather than respond to John Mahama in the way he did, essentially saying that we should forget about it, be on your own messages. How do we turn the economy? And I think that is what Dr. Bawumia’s camp should be focusing on right now; they shouldn’t be distracted.”

Franklin Cudjoe observed that the conversation seemed to be shifting away from the Vice President, cautioning him to tread cautiously on his campaign journey.

“He should tell us how he will turn the economy around. It looks like the conversation is moving away from Dr. Bawumia, and he should be careful.” Franklin Cudjoe opined.

The President of IMANI Africa charged Mr. Mahama and Dr. Bawumia to walk the talk if any of them wins the 2024 elections, stressing that the country doesn’t need mere slogans.

He underscored the need for proper measures to be put in place to change the fortunes of the country.

“It’s an admission that the current decadence that we witness in the economy will take much more than a single bullet economy miracle to turn our fortunes around. The debt levels are astonishingly high; we are still attracting debt. Other economic indicators are not really favouring us; inflation is still in double digits.

Everything that should encourage a very productive economy to probably grow and bounce is not happening. Where we are now, we don’t just need slogans.”

He questioned the business plan of the two major political parties seeking elections.

“What’s the business plan of these politicians? It’s critical right now that we ask questions,” he asked.