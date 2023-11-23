Artisanal miners have been directed to halt operations in the Electrochem Ada Songor Salt Concession.

The directive follows a stakeholder engagement held between Electrochem and the artisanal miners on Wednesday, November 22.

Present at the meeting were the National Security, Ada Traditional Council, Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA), Damgbe East Salt Producers Association (DESPA), Ghana Police Service, Ada Youth Members, Management of the Ada West District Assembly, and representatives from Electrochem Ghana Limited.

This information was contained in a statement issued by Electrochem Ghana Limited dated November 22.

The illegal miners have been given until Friday, November 24, to remove their tarpaulins and other equipment to pave the way for Electrochem to continue with its planned operational activities.

“All illegal miners (Atsiakpo) have been directed to confine their operational activities to the community pans, an area constructed and designated by Electrochem for the communities within its concession.

Consequently, illegal miners (Atsiakpo) around Bornikope, Toflokpo, Salom, Kablevu, Alorngorkpor, Star Chemical, and all environs within the concession are hereby notified to remove their tarpaulins and other equipment by the close of day on Friday, November 24th, 2023, to allow Electrochem to continue with its planned operational activities.”

Electrochem reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing engagements to ensure that the needs of stakeholders are met.

Read below the statement issued by Electrochem Ghana Limited

Dated: November 22, 2023

Dated: November 22, 2023

ARTISANAL MINERS DIRECTED TO HALT OPERATIONS IN ELECTROCHEM'S CONCESSION

Ada, Ghana – At a collaborative stakeholder engagement held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Ada West District Assembly, accompanied by a field tour, illegal miners, locally known as Atsiakpo, were instructed to cease interference with Electrochem’s operations in the Ada Songor Salt Concession.

Present at the engagement were key stakeholders, including the National Security, the Ada Traditional Council, Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA), Damgbe East Salt Producers Association (DESPA), the Ghana Police Service, Ada Youth Members, Management of the Ada West District Assembly, and representatives from Electrochem Ghana Limited.

All illegal miners (Atsiakpo) have been directed to confine their operational activities to the community pans, an area constructed and designated by Electrochem for the communities within its concession.

Consequently, illegal miners (Atsiakpo) around Bornikope, Toflokpo, Salom, Kablevu, Alorngorkpor, Star Chemical, and all environs within the concession are hereby notified to remove their tarpaulins and other equipment by the close of day on Friday, November 24th, 2023, to allow Electrochem to continue with its planned operational activities.

Electrochem reaffirms its commitment to ongoing engagements, to ensure that all the needs of stakeholders, with a focus on mutual benefits are met, to foster peaceful coexistence and promote the overall development of the Ada Traditional Area and Ghana as a whole.

