The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced a mass meter replacement project to provide customers with upgraded prepaid meters that operate remotely without requiring an intermediary.

The project aims to replace all prepaid meters that utilize cards, where the credit must be loaded onto cards before being inserted or swiped onto the meter for activation. The new smart prepaid meters will automatically receive credit once customers purchase them, eliminating the need for cards.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Tema Regional PRO for ECG, stated that “the project will cover customers using older versions of prepaid meters within the Tema Metropolis, Prampram, Afienya, Nungua and Ashaiman areas”.

She also added that these replacements do not cost the customer, even if it will include possible re-routing.

Mr. Nii Kwei Codjoe, the Marketing Officer for ECG Tema Region, urged customers to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to potential fraud attempts.

He cautioned against unscrupulous individuals who often target unsuspecting customers during such projects, attempting to perpetrate fraud.

He reiterated that ECG does not accept physical payments on the field and has adopted a cashless system, requiring all transactions to be conducted digitally. This marks a shift from ECG’s previous use of postpaid meters to prepaid meters.

When questioned about the rationale behind replacing existing prepaid meters with a newer version, the ECG Team explained that the company is adapting to evolving technological advancements.

They emphasized that the smart prepaid meters being deployed will offer enhanced convenience to customers by eliminating the need for replacement cards due to misplacement.

The ECG Team further appealed to the general public to cooperate with their field workers and to question them if any doubts arise.

They also encouraged customers to request identification cards from ECG personnel when necessary.