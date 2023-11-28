Former President John Mahama has responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s criticism of National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth seen brandishing machetes at Mr Mahama’s office premises.

President Akufo-Addo strongly denounced the actions of the NDC youth, asserting that such behaviour has no place in the lead-up to or during the upcoming 2024 elections.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday, the NDC flagbearer characterized President Akufo-Addo as a hypocrite for not commenting on the eight Ghanaians who lost their lives during the 2020 general elections.

“This is a bit rich, coming from a President who superintended the mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon and has not had a word of sympathy for the families of our 8 compatriots who died from state-sponsored violence in the 2020 elections.”

Meanwhile, the NDC has clarified that the machetes seen in the hands of some party youths around the office of its flagbearer were not intended for any malicious purpose but were simply tools for a cleanup exercise.

The NDC’s Deputy National Communications Officer, Malik Basintale, asserted that the president should instead focus on condemning instances of violence that occurred during the 2020 elections.