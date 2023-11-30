The Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, is expected to lay before Parliament today the Export and Import Regulations 2023.

Parliament on Tuesday deferred the laying of the legislative instrument, which seeks to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products such as sugar, rice, poultry, and tripe into the country.

This was the third time the policy document had suffered a setback in Parliament.

The move was to afford the Sector Minister an opportunity to engage the Minority caucus on some amendments made to the legislative instrument.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has urged Parliament to support the laying of the LI to assist the government in its quest to curb the country’s import drive.