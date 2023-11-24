The Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond has explained that business owners who intend to import goods on the government’s proposed import restrictions bill are expected to make a request to the Trades Committee of Parliament for approval.

He clarified that the proposed import restrictions bill on 22 commodities is not intended to create food shortages but rather to encourage local production and consumption.

The items included in the proposed restrictions are rice, tripe popularly called “yemuadie,” and diapers.

The Trade Minister disclosed that that the committee will consider factors such as the amount of money involved, the country’s production capacity, and the gap between local production and consumption.

Industry players, including the Ghana Union of Traders Association, have called on the government to engage more broadly with stakeholders before the Legislative Instrument is laid.

In an interview with Citi News, KT Hammond said that the proposal is aimed at strengthening the cedi while enhancing local production.

“You apply to the committee and explain to them that you want to bring in this amount of quantity. The committee might then want to understand the amount of money involved. And thereafter, because the Agric Ministry and everybody is on board, the committee then will want to ascertain how much quantity the country can afford.

“The gap between the locally produced rice and consumption and depending on that, you will be allowed the opportunity to import. At the same time, it’s intended to help the economy develop and also to conserve some foreign reserves.” KT Hammond explained.