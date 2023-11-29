A joint police and military patrol team has been deployed to Foase and Twedie in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region in response to a clash between the youth of the two communities.

A misunderstanding ensued between the youth of Twedie and Foase during a football competition for basic schools in the district on Wednesday.

Youth from the two communities clashed and destroyed some properties, while some individuals sustained injuries in the process.

The timely intervention of the police prevented an escalation.

The Atwima Kwanwoma District Security Council has launched investigations into the disturbances and called for a security beef-up in the area.

The District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma, Prince Karikari, confirmed the incident to Citi News and said the situation has been brought under control.

Although the District Security Council is yet to unravel the exact cause of Wednesday’s disturbances, there is a longstanding feud between the youth in the two communities.

In 2018, three persons died, and several others were injured after police allegedly fired gunshots to disperse angry youth protesting the relocation of the District capital from the community to Twedie.

This was after a Supreme Court ruling in 2012 directed the relocation of the District capital from Foase to Twedie.