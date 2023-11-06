Two students of the Ada Senior High School (SHS) in the Greater Accra region have drowned.

The incident happened on the morning of Monday, November 6, 2023.

The students who are yet to be identified are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old and are alleged to have left the school without exeat to swim in the Volta River close to the school.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that residents close by upon spotting them went to their rescue but were unfortunately too late to save the students.

Their bodies have therefore been deposited at the government district hospital.