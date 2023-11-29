The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has defended his recent comments about the 24-hour economy proposed by National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The Regional Minister had alleged that John Mahama’s 24-hour economy would prevent men from having sex with their wives.

Speaking to journalists in Bolgatanga, Stephen Yakubu said the 24-hour economy would not be good for families.

“I will marry this young nice woman in my house and in the night that I can talk to her, sit down with our children. In those days, our parents would be telling us stories that would be important for our growth, and you said I should leave all that and go and farm in the night.”

“And then somebody also said, ‘Oh, sack the Minister, because even these things that we are talking about, we can even do it in the day,'” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee and Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has rebuked the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, over comments he made in relation to John Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.

Addressing party members in the North, Mr. Yakubu rubbished the 24-hour economy proposal, indicating that it would prevent individuals from keeping their wives company at night.

“My brothers, when we work in our farms, and we are tired, in the night, we have to go and sleep with our wives. In the night, you want us to also be farming, and people will take our wives away?”

Dr. Apaak, however, expressed disappointment in Mr. Yakubu’s comment, stating that his analogy is irrational.

“What does a 24-hour economy have to do with farming at night and sleeping or not sleeping with wives at night? Don’t men in 24-hour economies sleep with their wives? Even in war zones, couples manage to do the needful. The comments of the Upper East Regional Minister in reaction to JM’s much-welcomed 24-hour economy proposal in the attached video typify the silly and deliberate ignorance of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.”

Dr. Apaak added that the failure of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government is unpardonable and hence the need for them to be held accountable.

“Indeed, Bawumia and the NPP have nothing to offer Ghanaians. Ghanaians are not that stupid to give the USELESS, corrupt, and reckless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government an extension in office. No rational human being will choose a group that has inflicted such pain and suffering on him/her while living large as if there is no tomorrow. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government must pay dearly for the excruciating hardship they have subjected Ghanaians to.”