Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the government will engage the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on some demands regarding their conditions of service.

The GMA, at its 65th annual general conference, demanded new conditions of service, including retiring on their salary and a waiver on vehicles imported by doctors.

They indicated that the association would take the next line of action if their demands were not met by January 1, 2024.

Presenting the 2024 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, the Finance Minister stated that the government will meet with the association to address their demands.

“Mr. Speaker, the Tripartite Committee has concluded negotiations on the National Daily Minimum Wage. The tax-free portion of the Individual Income Tax rates will accordingly be adjusted to take care of the change. Government recognizes the constraints our medical personnel face in providing healthcare for our citizens. With the passage of the Exemptions Act, the Government will engage the Ghana Medical Association on waivers for the importation of vehicles to ease the transportation burden of our doctors. This policy will enable them to deliver quality and timely healthcare.”