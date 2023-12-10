The 2023 edition of the prestigious Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) has recognised a total of 38 individuals and companies with various honours for their outstanding roles and contributions towards the growth of the country’s oil and gas sector in a ceremony held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra last Friday night.

The Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, was recognised for his leadership in the sector.

Organised by Xodus Communications Limited, the scheme remains the largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence to celebrate companies and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry under the year under review and for the past ten years since the Award was instituted

Endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, the event emphasised the strategic role of different sector agencies in achieving the country’s energy transition objectives.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, graced the colourful ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour, with the oil and gas sector’s finest in attendance, including Mr. Agyeman Duah, the President of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Professor David Atta Peters Awarding Board Chair and former Board member of Petroleum Commission.

According to him, exploring the natural resources in the country is key in the nation’s development, but industry players need to synergise and pull resources together for the transformation of the economy.

He added that the Energy Ministry is poised to propel the country to meet its energy target of using power from clean and efficient energy sources.

He congratulated the outstanding contributions of Xodus Communications Limited for their ingenuity in putting together such a unique platform that recognises and celebrates the innovation and excellence of agencies in the industry

“Climate change is affecting a lot of major decisions in the world. I will urge you all to foster unity as you explore our natural resources for our good benefit. I also want to take the opportunity to commend Xodus Communications Limited for their stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication to serve our industry over the years, “Egyapa Mercer noted.

Meanwhile, the Events Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior, said the awards initiative has four thematic areas which is stewardship, corporate social responsibility, health, safety, environment, and quality, technology and innovation

The platform of the event, he added, further promotes the industry’s operations for an overall improvement in the national economy.

” Thank God GOGA is 10 years old today. It has been a long journey, but the Awarding Board has been keen on credibility, and the team has worked hard to achieve this milestone. Today, we honour companies and entrepreneurs of the decade who have contributed to the industry. Xodus Communications Limited is the founder of Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Ghana Insurance Awards, Forty under 40 Africa, Ghana, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Below is the full list of winners:

1. HALL OF FAME 2023

Juwel Energy- BDC of the Year

2. HALL OF FAME 2023

Total Energies – Lubricant Product of the Year

3. HALL OF FAME 2023

Goil PLC – OMC of the Year

4. HALL OF FAME 2023

Tema Tank Farm – Depot of the Year

5. Indigenous Oil Company of the Year – Upstream 2023

Harlequin Oil and Gas Limited

6. Best Growing Oil & Gas company of the year – Downstream 2023

Kodson Plus Company Limited

7. Exploration (Drilling and Well Completion Excellence) 2023

Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited

8. Unsung Hero of the Year 2023

Timothy Akook – Petrosol Ghana Ltd

9. Promising Oil & Gas Company of the Year 2023

JP Trustees Limited

10. Marketing Campaign of the Year 2023

Total energies Marketing Ghana PLC

11. Oil and Gas Service Company of The Year (Bunkering) 2023

AI Energy Group

12. Oil and Gas Service Company of The Year (Lifting) 2023

Jonmoore International Limited

13. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility – Downstream 2023

Engen Ghana Limited

14. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility – Upstream 2023

Ghana National Gas Limited Company

15. Engineering and Construction Company of the Year – Upstream 2023

TechnipFMC Ghana Limited

16. Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality – Downstream 2023

Tema Tank Farm Ltd.

17. Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality – Upstream 2023

Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited

18. Oil and Gas Logistics Company of the Year 2023

Jonmoore International Limited

19. Oil and Gas Personality of the Year 2023

Mr Osei-Prempeh – Goil PLC

20. Bulk Distributing Company of the Year 2023

Blueocean Investment Limited

21. Brand of the Year 2023

Goil PLC

22. Emerging Brand of the Year 2023

JP Trustees Limited

23. Service Station of The Year 2023

Puma Energy Distributions Ghana Limited

24. Haulage Company of the Year 2023

JK Horgle Transport & CO Ltd

25. Oil Marketing Company of the Year 2023

Totalenergies Marketing Ghana PLC

26. Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Mr. Kodime Agbemador -Kodson Plus Company Limited

27. CEO of the Year – Upstream 2023

Dr. Ben K. D. Asante – Ghana National Gas Limited Company

28. CEO of the Year – Downstream 2023

Olufemi Babajide -Totalenergies Marketing Ghana PLC

29. Special Recognition

Outstanding Achiever of the Decade- Bunkering

Mrs. Abigail Asolange Harlley (AI Energy Group)

30. Special Recognition

Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Petroleum Haulage

J.K Ahiadome – (J.K. Ahiadome Transport & Company Limited)

31. Special Recognition

Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Oil and Gas Logistics

Mr. MacDonald Vasnani (Consolidated Shipping Agency Limited)

32. Special Recognition

Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Midstream Engineering

Mr. Charles Addo (Meridian Group)

33. Special Recognition

Chief Executive Officer of the Decade

Mr. John Osei- Wusu (Juwel Energy)

34. Special Recognition

Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong (Frimps Oil)

35. Special Recognition

Industry Leadership Excellence Award 2023

Mr. Agyeman Duah (AOMC)

36. Special Recognition

Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Oil Marketing (Downstream)

Michael Bozumbil (Petrosol Ghana Limited)

37. Special Recognition

Entrepreneur of the Decade

Mr. Joseph K. Horgle (J.K. Horgle Transport Limited)

38. Special Recognition

Outstanding Achiever of the Year – Energy Policy Initiative

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh