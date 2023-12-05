The Black Queens of Ghana have secured their spot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations by defeating the Gladiators of Namibia 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.

️: After 5years in the wilderness, we’re back to where we belong! – #MissionVolta#ShineBlackQueens ✨ pic.twitter.com/wJQPumTTR8 — Ghana Black Queens (@GhanaWNT) December 5, 2023

Heading into the return leg of the final Women’s AFCON qualifiers with a 3-1 advantage, the Black Queens suffered a setback, losing 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa.

This defeat marks Nora Hauptle’s first loss as the head coach of the Black Queens and only the second time her team has conceded a goal under her leadership.

Despite boasting a strong starting XI that included players like Grace Asantewaa and Doris Boaduwaa, the Black Queens faced a tough challenge. Although they had a promising start, Namibia took the lead, causing some tension for the Black Queens, who were vying for a place in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The remainder of the match saw both teams evenly matched, with Namibia making several attempts to thwart Ghana’s chances of securing a spot in the continental tournament set to take place next year in Morocco.

In the closing moments of the game, despite Namibia’s determined efforts, Ghana emerged victorious, earning the coveted slot to make a return to the African stage after missing out in the last edition.