It was an atmosphere of nostalgia as old students of Accra High School gathered at the serene garden of Citi TV at Tesano to have a dinner party amidst dancing, cracking jokes, and networking.

The Citi garden was set agog on Saturday,, December 2, with the old students in a euphoric mood, trying to catch up with their mates.

There was an array of food and drinks as the old students jammed to both old and new tunes of Ghanaian and other foreign songs.

Beautifully dressed in their apparel and accessories, the old students, who have accomplished themselves in diverse fields, expressed their appreciation to their alma mater for nurturing them during their school days.

The dinner party climaxed the 100-year anniversary of the school. Various activities were lined up in commemoration of the centenary celebration.

Both the old and current students organized a homecoming where they participated in games such as tug of war, oware, ludo, sack race, amongst others. The 1972 year group also donated two polytanks to the school.

Accra High School also held an inter-faith prayer session on Friday, August 4.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, it held its Founders’ Day celebration as part of activities to mark its centenary anniversary.

The school has produced several illustrious sons and daughters who have risen to the highest levels of society, be it in the arts, science, etc. Ironically, as a school established by a missionary, Accra High School has also produced many men of God in both Christian and Islamic faith.

Currently, the population of the school is around 2,409, with close to about 500 students as boarders and about 176 Teaching and Non-teaching staff, and it runs 7 programs.