AIESEC in Ghana, the leading youth leadership development organization that encourages leadership development through impactful community development projects and international exchanges, hosted its Annual Stakeholders’ Dinner.

The event, which occurred on November 24, 2023, at Wan Shi Gardens, Accra, under the theme “Celebrating Your Heroes,” brought together a diverse assembly of AIESEC alumni, current members, and esteemed guests.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition and appreciation of three distinguished individuals who have left an indelible mark on AIESEC in Ghana – Prof J.B.K Aheto, Dr. Felix Addo, and Mr. Reginald Laryea.

The night’s highlight was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Awards to Prof J.B.K Aheto, Dr. Felix Addo, and Mr. Reginald Laryea, who have been pillars of strength for AIESEC in Ghana.

They served as board members, a capacity in which they contributed their knowledge, experience, and time. They constantly showed unwavering dedication to the organization’s mission. Each honoree received a heartfelt citation, recognizing their exceptional service and lasting impact on AIESEC’s growth and success.

As the evening unfolded, participants were treated to reflections on the incredible journey of AIESEC in Ghana, highlighting the pivotal role played by Prof J.B.K Aheto, Dr. Felix Addo, and Mr. Reginald Laryea.

Their interest in developing leaders has not only shaped the organization’s trajectory but has also inspired countless young leaders to positively impact society.

The Annual Stakeholders’ Dinner served as a poignant reminder of the impact of AIESEC on these stalwarts and reinforced the commitment shown by all who have been impacted by the organization to continue nurturing future leaders and change-makers.

The event was sponsored by PWC, C-NERGY Ghana Limited, PW Mining, Sage Petroleum, and Wan-shi Gardens.