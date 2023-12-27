President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has commissioned the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

The youth resource centre is among 10 youth resource centres being constructed across the country.

According to the President, the project is in fulfilment of promises he made to the good people of Ghana to develop youth and sports across the board.

The refurbishment which commenced in March 2018 by the then Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has now seen the addition of a 5000-seater stand, basketball and volleyball courts, a long tennis court, and running tracks.

In addition, a press box, VIP stand, ICT lab, restaurant, counselling and carrier centres have been added to the facility.

A contingent part of the Ghana Athletics Association from Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Wa was assembled to undertake various sporting disciplines as part of preparations for the 2024 Athletic season.

President Akufo Addo who could not hide his joy indicated that the commissioning of the very first of 10 youth resource centres was a testament to a promise he made to Ghanaians to develop youth and sports.

President Akufo Addo who indicated that he’s prioritised the completion of the remaining facilities ordered the Ministry of Finance and the various district assemblies to allocate the necessary funds from the common funds to the National Youth Authority under ACT 939 to ensure the timely completion of these legacy projects.

President Akufo Addo after officially unveiling the plague went ahead to kick start the official game between Ghana’s Under 20 side the Black Satellites and Akyem Oda-based Kotoku Royals to open the facility to the general public.

Citi News caught up with the President of the Ghana Athletics Association Bawa Fusieni who touched on the importance of the facility to developing talents for the athletics body.

CEO of the National Youth Authority Pius Enam Hadzide said the facility is a haven and space for the congregation and recreation for young people.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who was excited about having such a facility underscored its importance to the facility for youth development.

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif touted President Akufo Addo’s commitment to sports and measures taken by his administration to improve sporting facilities in the country.