ASA Savings and Loans Limited have donated a computer set, ten ceiling fans and stationery items to Buduburam D/A Basic “C” Primary School at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The items altogether cost 11, 917.00 cedis according to the management of the company.

Over one thousand one hundred and fifty-six pupils including thirty-two teachers will benefit from the gesture.

According to Francis Aidoo, headmaster of the school, the management of the school will forever be grateful for the gesture which will go a long way to improve teaching and learning.

“As a school, we are appreciative of the gesture from Asa Savings and Loans Limited. The provision of a computer, set of ceiling fans and stationary will improve academic work in our school. Our appreciation stems from the fact that these items have been on the list of felt needs of the school for a long time.

“The items will indeed enhance the teaching and learning of ITC for teachers and students. It is against this background that we extend these special thanks and gratitude to ASA Savings and Loans Limited and all of the various stakeholders,” Francis Aidoo, headmaster of the school told Citi News.

At the presentation ceremony Area Manager of Asa Saving and Loans Limited Mr. Mohammed Nasimul Islam indicated that there was an urgent need for the donation since it forms part of their cooperate social responsibility as an entity.

“Education is the backbone of every nation. No nation can prosper without education and there is no substitute for education if every nation is to reach the pinnacle of development. This, we are very glad to help the school and of the firm believe that if a nation is educated, it is on the part of success,” the area manager said.

Branch Manager for the Buduburam branch of the company Michael Lumor expressed his satisfaction and excitement after the presentation adding that since they operate within that community it was appropriate to have donated to the school as a way of giving back to the society where they operate.

“Today’s donation by ASA is a very important part of a series of activities that our company does to help local schools. The work fully reflects the care for social welfare and children’s education, and their earnest expectations for our social responsibility and friendship.

“I sincerely hope that all the students study hard in the good times and grow into useful talents to society. I also hope that teachers and students remember the love shown them by ASA savings and loans and for that matter give out their best”branch Manager Michael Lumor said.