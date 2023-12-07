The Ghana Revenue Authority says charging entities are to blame for wrongful charges of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to the Authority, these entities fail “to comply with the stipulated guidelines on connecting to the Electronic Levy Management System (ELMAS). These guidelines have been communicated to the charging entities for their information and compliance.”

This follows the receipt of numerous complaints of wrongful E-Levy charges following the commencement of the 2nd phase of the implementation on July 1, 2022.

The entities responsible for charging include mobile money operators and Payment Services Providers.

It explained that wrongful charges happen when a customer of a charging entity was charged E-Levy that they were not supposed to be charged.

“This situation may arise as a result of the non-cancellation of reservations (payment processes that are not followed through) by Charging Entities; failure to update TIN/Ghanacard PIN on the common platform by Charging Entities; failure of customers to furnish Charging Entities with Ghanacard PIN/TIN; non-integration of channels on the common platform by charging entities and wrongful reporting onto the common platform by charging entities,” the GRA said.