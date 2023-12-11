The Chrimosa 1988 Year Group celebrated a momentous occasion on December 10th, 2023, marking 35 years since completing their education at the Christian Methodist Senior High School.

To commemorate this milestone, the year group undertook a commendable initiative, repainting the entire school at its current Aplaku location. They also proudly unveiled a new school crest, demonstrating their continued dedication to their alma mater.

The total cost of these improvements amounted to GH¢53,000.

Eng. Thomas Amoah, President of the year group, expressed their gratitude for the strong foundation they received at Christian Methodist school.

He stated that giving back to the school was a natural way to express their appreciation for the positive impact it had on their lives.

To cap off the anniversary celebrations, the year group attended a thanksgiving service at the Gospel Light International Church.

This event provided an opportunity to express gratitude to God for his protection and guidance over the years.

Bishop Albert Bartlett-Mingle, a fellow member of the 1988-year group, delivered a powerful sermon emphasizing the importance of honouring one’s parents.

He highlighted how such actions bring forth God’s blessings.

Miss Perpetua Midodzi, speaking on behalf of the year group, echoed the sentiment of gratitude.

She acknowledged how God’s grace had blessed the group over the past 40 years, enabling them to establish themselves in diverse fields.

She emphasized that their success was ultimately attributable to God’s favour, and therefore, expressing their thanks was a natural and necessary step.

The day’s festivities concluded with a delightful lunch held at the Green Pepper Restaurant in East Legon.

This event provided a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for the year group to reminisce about their shared experiences and celebrate their achievements.