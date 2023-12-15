Rap legend, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, popularly known as M.anifest has promised to ignite the stage at this year’s “Citiuation All-White Outdoor Party on Sunday, December 24, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The ‘Citiuation All-White party is an end-of-year event hosted by Citi FM/Citi TV. M.anifest joins a star-studded lineup of musicians including Akwaboah, Keche, Perez Musik, and Okyeame Kwame for an evening of puissant music and revelry.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, M.anifest, whose energy is as infectious as his rhymes, dropped a tantalizing hint that we should “expect a beautiful madness performance,” from him.”

There will also be amazing live band performances from Nkyinkyim, who will play nostalgic tunes, filling the air with music that will have everyone tapping their feet and dancing the night away.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle will be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for patrons to dance to on the dance floor. Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are 4 packages on offer, Platinum (accommodates 8 people), Diamond (accommodates 8 people), Gold (accommodates 8 people) and Silver (accommodates 8 people).

For table reservations and further information, kindly call 0205973973 or 0558973973.