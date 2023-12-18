The Northern Regional Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has submitted a petition to the National Executive Council, calling for an immediate nationwide industrial action against the government.

The move is a response to the perceived neglect of their concerns regarding poor conditions of service.

Despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 31, 2022, between both parties outlining the finalization of the CLOGSAG salary structure to be implemented by January 1, 2023, the government has failed to honour this agreement.

Speaking to Citi News, the Northern Regional Secretary for CLOGSAG, Latif Abdul Yushawu, stated that the association would be compelled to make decisions at the regional level if the NEC fails to take prompt action.

“We want a salary structure, and this is not something that we are starting now. It is a matter we have discussed with the government and agreed upon, so we were now just waiting for the implementation, which was supposed to have happened on January 1, 2023. The year is ending, and the government has failed on its part in the implementation, so we are calling on the National Executive Council to declare a strike to compel the government to do what it was supposed to do; otherwise, we will advise ourselves by the last week in December.”