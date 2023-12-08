Partners and staff of Deloitte Ghana have donated GH¢10,000 in cash and bags of clothing to Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

Leading the team was Abena Biney, Chief Sustainability Officer for West Africa at Deloitte Ghana, who commended Citi FM/Citi TV for its relief program aimed at alleviating the devastating impact caused by the Akosombo dam spillage.

Miss Biney explained that the donation stems from Deloitte Ghana’s “culture of volunteerism and making an impact that matters to the society in which we live.”

She said the entity “issued a call to our staff. We received numerous items, and we also encouraged our staff to contribute financially. They contributed GH¢10,000 so we can assist our brothers and sisters who have suffered from the dam spillage.”

When asked about the possibility of additional donations, she explained that “today it is Akosombo, and partnering with Citi FM; tomorrow it may be another venture, but we are always seeking opportunities that matter.”