The LAB, a policy think-tank of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), held a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) to discuss challenges facing workers, industry, and the general socioeconomic crisis in which Ghana finds itself.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek GFL’s views and inputs into the next NDC government’s proposed policies to transform the country.

The meeting deliberated on issues such as the current economic hardships occasioned by economic mismanagement, the effect of high taxes and utility bills on industries, and the consequential collapse of some companies and layoffs of workers.

The GFL applauded former President Mahama and the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy policy and made proposals on how the policy can be implemented effectively to enhance productivity and create jobs for the benefit of Ghanaians. The leadership of GFL emphasized the need to support distressed and collapsed industries under the 24-hour Economy Policy for job creation.

Both parties agreed to continue to collaborate in exploring solutions to current socioeconomic challenges affecting workers in particular and Ghanaians in general