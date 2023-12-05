The Minister of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Dan Botwe has urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from technocrats and other public servants at various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District assemblies.

According to him, $50,000 each has been used to build capacities of staff of beneficial municipal assemblies under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme to help them deliver quality services for citizens.

The sector Minister and Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Kwaku Botwe who made this call during an interaction with staff of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly as part of his tour of the region to inspect some project sites, said, it’s time to see the results from the capacity building.

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development further indicated that his ministry is undertaking 582 projects in 48 districts in the Northern part of the country to build capacities and resilience of the people to help deal with spillovers of extremism under the Gulf of Guinea Social Security Project.

“There are other programs we are doing for rural development. You might have been briefed on or heard of the Gulf of Guinea, a social security project where we have another $150 million from the World Bank, and we are using it to build the capacities and resilience of districts near the border in the northern part of the country.”

He believes this would ensure safety should any violence or conflict arise.

He also emphasized that both rural and urban areas are benefiting from more interventions channelled through the ministry for the development of the country.

“We are focused. We intervene at the right time and right places. Rural-urban is being taken care of and urban area is being taken care of. There are other interventions that are also being done.”

He concluded with a safety project taking place in 100 districts in the country.