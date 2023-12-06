Some constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress in Effutu, in the Central Region, have been picked up by the Police and sent to the Winneba District Police Command.

The constituency executives were accosted by the Police after they accompanied the nine suspects who were arrested on Tuesday during a demonstration to the court.

The nine suspects were initially arrested on Tuesday after a group of residents took to the streets to protest what they believe is a deliberate attempt by the government to sell the Ramsar site, traditionally used for deer hunting during the Aboakyire festival, to an investor for lithium mining.

The nine suspects appeared before the Agona Swedru Circuit Court presided over by His Worship Jonathan Nunoo.

They were later granted bail and are set to reappear again on December 19, 2023.

The Lawyer for the accused persons, Mohammed Kofi Twumasi Naya, in an interview with Citi News said; “The suspects were brought to court, but have been granted bail to reappear again on December 19, 2023. The suspects will be on bail while the matter is being investigated. I will not want to go into the entire case but we are waiting to see what will happen.

“Just after court our constituency executives of the NDC in Effutu were accosted to the Agona Swedru Police Command and we don’t know why they took them there but you realise that it is purely political, than than being a case of law.

“Other than that how can a person who has embarked on a lawful demonstration be arrested,” Mr Naya added.