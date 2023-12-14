The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy, is urging all stakeholders and the public to actively participate in the upcoming district-level elections.

Her call to Ghanaians is to elect assembly members with a sincere commitment to local development.

She encouraged voters to assess candidates based on their track records, skills, and plans for community enhancement and development before voting.

Speaking during an engagement with the media ahead of the district-level elections, she emphasized that electing candidates with a genuine commitment to local development would help alleviate the additional burden on elected members of Parliament to address local issues within their legislative duties.

“Members of Parliament are elected and not development agents, but they are elected, and because they are elected, there is a lot of pressure on them to deliver development, which they didn’t sign up for. However, because they are the ones the people see, they are the ones people expect development to emanate from.”

“The development should come from the local assembly because the local assembly structure is a replication of the national governance structure but just at the community level.”