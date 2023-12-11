The 2nd part of November 2023 witnessed an increased rate of 64.7% of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the Ghanaian airwaves, according to a joint report released by the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA).

According to the two entities, this figure is higher than the first-fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.

The NCA and NMC in their November monthly report stated, “The second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.”

The NCA and NMC in their report disclosed that fake lottery increased six-fold to 676% while occultism doubled to 105%.

“In the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105%),” the NCA/NMC said in their report.

Money doubling and money rituals, according to the entities decreased respectively.

“On the contrary, money doubling decreased by 23% while money rituals decreased by 16%.”

The NMC has therefore given a final warning to media houses which carry out offensive broadcast, warning that regulatory action may be taken against them in future.

“The following stations who were cited in our fortnight report continued to carry out their offensive broadcast after we publicly cautioned them. They should take note that this constitutes their final warning. Regulatory action may be taken against them without any further reference to them.”

The media houses cited for carrying out offensive broadcast include:

Asomafo TV Adwenpa TV Diamond TV X TV Funny TV Big TV Passion TV Elephant TV Best TV Energy TV Nkabom TV Seekers TV

The NMC encouraged the public to continue to collaborate with them by calling the toll-free number 0800-419-666, to ‘draw our attention to any content they consider unacceptable by the standards of media’.

Read the statement by NMC/NCA below:

December 11, 2023

For Immediate Release

NMC/NCA JOINT MONITORING – NOVEMBER MONTHLY REPORT

The second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.

In the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105 %).

On the contrary, money doubling decreased by 23% while money rituals decreased by16%.

The overall data on issues complained against is as follows:

Issue Fortnight 1 Fortnight 2 Monthly Total % change Fake lottery 13 101 114 676.92% Occultism 18 37 55 105.56% Money doubling 152 117 269 -23.03% Money rituals 56 47 103 -16.07%

The top 10 stations against whom complaints were made were the following:

Station Fake Lottery Occultism Money doubling Money rituals Inappropriate sexual content Adwenpa TV 10 15 15 3 20 Asomafo TV 16 0 28 1 0 Elephant TV 31 0 7 2 0 X TV 4 0 12 24 0 Diamond TV 3 9 23 5 0 Big TV 6 4 17 5 0 Passion TV 0 6 13 17 0 Funny TV 1 0 28 3 0 Best TV 2 1 25 4 0 Energy TV 5 1 24 2 0

Repeat Offenders

The following stations who were cited in our fortnight report continued to carry out their offensive broadcast after we publicly cautioned them. They should take note that this constitutes their final warning. Regulatory action may be taken against them without any further reference to them.

Asomafo TV Adwenpa TV Diamond TV X TV Funny TV Big TV Passion TV Elephant TV Best TV Energy TV Nkabom TV Seekers TV

On the related case of Onua TV and Onua FM, the Commission has filed a notice of suspension of authorization with NCA after the extended time expired without the stations apologizing or withdrawing their offensive content. They have subsequently filed a case in court claiming a right to carry the content the Commission finds offensive. The Commission will continue to update the public on the issue.

The Commission once again expresses its gratitude to the NCA for the positive collaboration in securing professionalism in broadcasting. We reaffirm our dedication to ensure free, pluralistic and responsible media in Ghana.

We encourage the public to continue to collaborate with us by calling the toll-free number 0800-419-666, to draw our attention to any content they consider unacceptable by the standards of media ethics, Ghanaian culture, traditions and norms.

George Sarpong

Executive Secretary