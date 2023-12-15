The Ministry of Finance has granted financial approval for the rollout of a digitalization drive on the land reform project with six modules.

This initiative is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024, overseen by the Lands Commission.

According to Jones Ofori-Boadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the commission, who disclosed this information during a training workshop for the communication unit and focal persons in Koforidua, the digitalization drive is anticipated to be a game changer.

“The Ministry of Finance has approved the project. We need to do a value-for-money audit for the firm that will be undertaking this activity. So once the value for money audit is finished, then we will be able to roll on this project. Hopefully, we are looking at the first quarter in 2024,” he said.

Mr. Ofori-Boadu further revealed in a Citi News interview measures aimed at enhancing services, making them more transparent and visible at the commission.

He emphasized that the communication unit would not only contribute to changing the narrative, dispelling myths, and eliminating speculations and falsehoods surrounding commission activities but would also curtail the activities of ‘goro boys’ at the commission.