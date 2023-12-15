The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has pledged substantial support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the coming year.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Operations at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Samuel Dentu, indicated that the Association is committed to driving the continuous development of Made-in-Ghana products and services and hopes to do more next year.

He was speaking at the 3-day GEPA-WACOMP Trade Show launch at the National Theatre.

“For us at GEPA, we are committed to driving the continuous development of Made-in-Ghana products and services and the competitiveness of our SMEs. Let me assure our cherished exhibitors and clients that GEPA is doing what is necessary to promote its products both locally and internationally. This year, we have initiated several programs and activities that are benefiting our SMEs. We can assure you of even greater support next year, which promises to be a busy year for us.”

Also at the launch was the Team Lead for Compete Ghana, Nicolas Gebara, who urged stakeholders to remain united in their pursuit of economic excellence.

“It is through collaborative initiatives like these that SMEs can fortify their positions in the global market. As we navigate through the challenging times, let us remain united in our pursuit of economic excellence. The success of this trade show reflects what we achieve and what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision and purpose.”

Recognizing the substantial contribution of SMEs to local economies, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) with funding from the European Union have launched a 3-day GEPA-WACOMP Trade Show at the National Theatre.

The Trade Show features exhibitors of foods covering processed fruits, cassava, cosmetics, and personal care value chains.

The program’s goal is to improve the performance and growth of the priority value chains and related services.

The initiative aims to improve the growth and performance of processed fruits (mango and pineapple), cassava, and cosmetics and personal care items by raising the calibre of the goods produced by the three value chains, increasing their exports, and integrating them into regional and global value chains.

The exhibition will, among other things, promote intra-regional trade by increasing awareness of the high-quality goods produced here in Ghana.