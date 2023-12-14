President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, as the acting Director General of the State Interest and Government Authority (SIGA), pending advice from the governing Board of the authority.

John Boadu replaces Edward Boateng, who retired from the Authority a few weeks ago.

John Boadu lost the NPP General Secretary position to Justin Kodah in July 2022 after failing to get the required number of votes from the party’s delegates to hold onto the role.

In a letter signed by the president’s secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Mr. Boadu has two weeks to confirm the appointment.

Below is the letter.

Pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (the “Authority”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.

Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter.

Please accept the President’s best wishes.