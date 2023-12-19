In a milestone celebration to kick-start its 25th anniversary, Jonmoore International Limited, a prominent project service delivery provider in Ghana, unveiled a new logo. The emblem signifies not only a visual transformation but, more importantly, a steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions in an ever-evolving business landscape.

The launch event, where the sleek new logo took center stage, was graced by industry leaders, clients, and key stakeholders. Hilton John Mitchell, the Chief Executive Officer of Jonmoore International Limited, addressed attendees, reaffirming the company’s dedication to pioneering approaches in project service delivery.

During his speech, Mitchell emphasized the company’s unwavering focus on placing clients at the core of its operations. “In the dynamic world of business, our clients remain our driving force. Our commitment to innovative solutions is not just a strategy; it’s a philosophy embedded in our ethos.”

Commending the dedication of both staff and clients, Mitchell acknowledged their significant contributions to the growth of the industry over the past 25 years. “Our success story is a collective achievement, and I extend my deepest gratitude to our exceptional team and valued clients for being integral to our journey.”

As Jonmoore International Limited looks to the future, Mitchell outlined the company’s strategic commitment to society through Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in the first quarter of 2024. “Beyond business excellence, we recognize our responsibility to the community. Embracing CSR initiatives is our way of giving back and contributing to the betterment of society.”

For her part, the Commercial Manager of the company, Genevieve Abakah-Gyan, also noted that: “The launch of the logo and the 25th anniversary not only celebrates the company’s rich history but also sets the stage for a promising future, marked by innovation, client-centric solutions, and a strong sense of social responsibility.”