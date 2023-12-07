As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities in thanksgiving to God for His unconditional mercies to the group for the year 2023, the Jospong Group of Companies will support dialysis patients who cannot pay their bills at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with over GH¢500,000.

Group Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, disclosed this on Thursday, December 7, 2023, during the Thanksgiving Service of the group to climax the year 2023 for His abundant blessings.

According to him, officials of the Group will work with authorities at the Dialysis Centre at Korle Bu to identify patients who are financially handicapped and support them in the payment of their bills.

Dr. Agyepong prayed that the good Lord, who is a God of healing, would heal the sick, especially the dialysis patients, even as the company plays its part through the cash support for their treatment.

In a sermon, the Guest Speaker, Apostle KingsleyAddai, of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Kokomlemle in Accra, underscored the value of thanksgiving in the life of every believer.

He was full of praise for the Jospong Group in acknowledging God as the sustainable source for the business over the years.

Apostle Addai prayed for unity among Ghanaian businessmen as they contribute their quota towards the development of the nation.

General Manager in-charge of Zoomlion Private Services Ltd, Edwin Amoako, said the Group takes advantage of the annual thanksgiving service to win souls for Christ through its street evangelism as well as educate the public.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, after the thanksgiving service, led the workers on a street evangelism float, wielding placards with gospel inscriptions along some principal streets around the Group’s operational headquarters located at Nmai Djourn in Accra in the Adentan Municipality.

Some of the inscriptions are; Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life, Come to Jesus. HEAVEN Is Real, Jesus- Na Him Be Oga, and Inspite of your sins, Jesus still loves you.

Other inscriptions read; He is with you until the end of time, Jesus is still in the miracle business, Jesus Is Ever ready to Help You, Political Intolerance –Seed for Civil Wars, among several other inscriptions.

Muslim workers of the company are expected to join the National Chief Imam for Juma prayers on Friday, December 8, 2023, in thanksgiving to Allah for his mercies throughout the year under review.

Guests who attended the 2023 Jospong Group Thanksgiving service include the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Areas Heads of the church, pastors, and their wives, among several others.