Beads FM in Bimbilla in the Northern Region experienced a devastating fire on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The fire began in the evening, destroying the station’s studio.

Community members played a crucial role in preventing the fire from engulfing the entire building, given the absence of a fire service tender in Bimbilla.

Surprisingly, on Thursday afternoon, another fire occurred in the building, leading to the complete destruction of the entire structure.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Both the structure and equipment have suffered extensive damage.