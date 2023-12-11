Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim, has bemoaned the leadership deficit on the African continent stating that it is becoming very expensive.

Speaking at the annual Leadership Lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday, December 11, Mr Pianim emphasized that this deficit is significantly hindering Ghana’s development, noting that Ghana and Korea had comparable per capita income levels in 1960.

However, after 62 years, Korea’s GDP per capita stands at USD 33,000, while Ghana lags at $2000.

“It has become increasingly and painfully evident that the leadership deficit in Africa is very expensive. Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income around 1960. We were higher. 62 years later Korea has a GDP per capita of 33,000 USD, and Ghana has 2000 USD.

The annual leadership lecture was on the theme; ‘Re-imagining Ghana’s Development Trajectory for a Peaceful Prosperous Nation By 2057.’

Despite the challenges, Pianim acknowledged Ghana’s comparative advantage, citing its peaceful nature in contrast to other nations.

He highlighted the country’s resilience in the face of adversity, with Ghana being spared many natural disasters and maintaining a stable environment.

He indicated that the peaceful nature of Ghana makes the country an envy of many others.

“Ghana is already peaceful, we are the envy of many people, and we are relatively peaceful. A Chinese friend moved to Nigeria recently and came back and said Mr Pianim, in Nigeria I cannot get out, two of my colleagues and their families are looking for money to [pay] ransom, they were kidnapped but I am in Ghana and I can walk to anywhere.”